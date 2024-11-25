Woman will require surgery after injury during Chilliwack arrest: IIO
A woman who was arrested by RCMP in Chilliwack over the weekend was seriously injured and will need surgery, according to the province's police watchdog.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a bar on Gaetz Street for reports of an intoxicated woman, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a statement.
"Upon arrival, officers found the woman and attempted to speak with her. There was an interaction and officers arrested her, resulting in a serious injury," a spokesperson for the agency wrote.
"She was then taken by ambulance to a hospital where it was determined she will require surgery."
The IIO is called in whenever an interaction with police results in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there are allegations of wrongdoing.
The Chilliwack RCMP said police were called to the bar because the woman was impaired and behind the wheel of a parked car.
"The woman eventually exited the vehicle, but then tried to re-enter it. The officers attempted to stop her, but the situation escalated and ultimately resulted in officers taking her into custody," a statement from the detachment said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477
