    Woman will require surgery after injury during Chilliwack arrest: IIO

    Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO. Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO.
    A woman who was arrested by RCMP in Chilliwack over the weekend was seriously injured and will need surgery, according to the province's police watchdog.

    Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a bar on Gaetz Street for reports of an intoxicated woman, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a statement.

    "Upon arrival, officers found the woman and attempted to speak with her. There was an interaction and officers arrested her, resulting in a serious injury," a spokesperson for the agency wrote.

    "She was then taken by ambulance to a hospital where it was determined she will require surgery."

    The IIO is called in whenever an interaction with police results in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there are allegations of wrongdoing.

    The Chilliwack RCMP said police were called to the bar because the woman was impaired and behind the wheel of a parked car.

    "The woman eventually exited the vehicle, but then tried to re-enter it. The officers attempted to stop her, but the situation escalated and ultimately resulted in officers taking her into custody," a statement from the detachment said.

    Anyone with information is urged to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477

    Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

