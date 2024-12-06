Photographer brings Taylor Swift exhibition to Vancouver for final Eras Tour stop

A photographer who has taken thousands of photos of Taylor Swift during her many concerts is showcasing her best work in Vancouver on Saturday.

Jasmeet Sidhu has whittled down 10 years of work and chosen 14 of her best shots of the superstar performing.

“I think it’s really hard to take a bad photograph of Taylor Swift, especially at her concerts,” said Sidhu, who is in town from Mississauga. “They're so well-lit. They're such a visual spectacle.”

A fan herself, she’s inviting all Swifties to Studio 5 at Kou Studios on Manitoba Street. Everyone is welcome on Saturday night, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“She is someone who I think genuinely loves performing,” Sidhu said of Swift, while setting up the exhibition.

“It's not something you see with all artists. You know, some artists just want to write songs and some artists just want to play small, intimate venues. She is an artist that enjoys the spectacle.”