VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Photographer brings Taylor Swift exhibition to Vancouver for final Eras Tour stop

    Share

    A photographer who has taken thousands of photos of Taylor Swift during her many concerts is showcasing her best work in Vancouver on Saturday.

    Jasmeet Sidhu has whittled down 10 years of work and chosen 14 of her best shots of the superstar performing.

    “I think it’s really hard to take a bad photograph of Taylor Swift, especially at her concerts,” said Sidhu, who is in town from Mississauga. “They're so well-lit. They're such a visual spectacle.”

    A fan herself, she’s inviting all Swifties to Studio 5 at Kou Studios on Manitoba Street. Everyone is welcome on Saturday night, from 6 to 8 p.m.

    “She is someone who I think genuinely loves performing,” Sidhu said of Swift, while setting up the exhibition.

    “It's not something you see with all artists. You know, some artists just want to write songs and some artists just want to play small, intimate venues. She is an artist that enjoys the spectacle.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public

    Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News