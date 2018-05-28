

A person who died in a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured two others has been identified as a kindergarten teacher from Kelowna, B.C.

Tayah Lloyd was a passenger in a westbound vehicle that collided with another headed the opposite direction on Highway 1 Saturday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. near Bridal Falls, and closed the highway for about 12 hours.

Lloyd, who taught at Anne Mcclymont Elementary School, died at the scene. The two drivers were taken to hospital by air ambulance in critical condition.

Central Okanagan Supt. Kevin Kaardal confirmed her identity Monday, saying, "Our heart goes out to the family."

He said a critical incident response team was brought to the school for support.

The team met with students, staff and parents to provide strategies and support. Additional staff members were brought in to relieve teachers who may be emotionally impacted, and counselling resources were also offered.

"It's always challenging for us no matter the age of the children because they're managing loss and they don't have the life experience of adults," Kaardal said.

"We work with the teachers, the people they have the relationship with, so that they can bring normalcy as quickly as possible to the school community and to provide support where needed."