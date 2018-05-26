

CTV Vancouver





One person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a fatal two-vehicle crash that closed B.C.'s Highway 1 in both directions Saturday.

RCMP say they believe a vehicle travelling eastbound collided with one heading westbound just before 11 a.m. near Bridal Falls, between Chilliwack and Hope.

Sgt. Vishal Mathura said the passenger in the westbound vehicle was found dead at the scene, and the two drivers were taken by air ambulance to Royal Columbian hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed the highway shortly after.

DriveBC told drivers heading in or out of the Lower Mainland to expect heavy delays and congestion.

Police expect the eastbound lanes to open late Saturday afternoon, but DriveBC says the westbound lanes could be closed into the evening.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill, and witnesses at the scene say many people drove onto the grassy median to turn around and head away from collision.

Some witnesses also posted photos and video to social media of air and ground ambulances arriving for victims.

DriveBC advised travellers to take alternate routes if possible. The available detours are Highway 9, Highway 7 and Flood Hope Road.

BCEHS paramedics attended the scene of a crash on #BCHwy1 east of #BridalFalls. Call came in at 10:46am and multiple ambulances were dispatched. 2 patients were transported to hospital by air ambulance, both in a critical condition. — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) May 26, 2018

UPDATE - CLOSED - #BCHwy1 - east of #BridalFalls due to a vehicle incident. Expect heavy delays and congestion. Estimated opening 7 - 9pm PM, use #BCHwy9 to #BCHwy7, as well as Flood Hope Rd as detour. #HopeBC #FraserValley — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 26, 2018

Hwy 1 closed in both directions between Popkum and Hope. Closed until further notice @NEWS1130Traffic @DriveBC @TranBC pic.twitter.com/ddPOE5v3Vh — Jan Bosman (@jbosmannl) May 26, 2018