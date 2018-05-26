One person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a fatal two-vehicle crash that closed B.C.'s Highway 1 in both directions Saturday.

RCMP say they believe a vehicle travelling eastbound collided with one heading westbound just before 11 a.m. near Bridal Falls, between Chilliwack and Hope.

Sgt. Vishal Mathura said the passenger in the westbound vehicle was found dead at the scene, and the two drivers were taken by air ambulance to Royal Columbian hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed the highway shortly after.

DriveBC told drivers heading in or out of the Lower Mainland to expect heavy delays and congestion.

Police expect the eastbound lanes to open late Saturday afternoon, but DriveBC says the westbound lanes could be closed into the evening.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill, and witnesses at the scene say many people drove onto the grassy median to turn around and head away from collision.

Some witnesses also posted photos and video to social media of air and ground ambulances arriving for victims.

DriveBC advised travellers to take alternate routes if possible. The available detours are Highway 9, Highway 7 and Flood Hope Road.

 

 