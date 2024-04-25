Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC to play Vancouver Whitecaps in July

VANCOUVER -

Wrexham AFC, co-owned by Canadian actor and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds, is set to play Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps on July 27 at BC Place Stadium.

It will be the last of Wrexham AFC's three North American matches this summer as part of their 2024 Wrex Coast Tour.

Preceding the Vancouver visit, Wrexham will face English Premier League competition in California, against Bournemouth on July 20 in Santa Barbara, and Chelsea FC on July 24 in Santa Clara.

Wrexham has shot to prominence since Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney purchased the club in 2020.

The club, which was languishing in English soccer's fifth tier at the time of the purchase, has achieved two successive promotions under its Hollywood ownership.

Next season, the team will compete in League One, two levels below the EPL.

The club has been featured in the immensely popular Emmy award-winning Welcome to Wrexham docu-series on FX.

Reynolds has been a longtime Whitecaps supporter.

“Last year Rob got to bring Wrexham to Philly. This year it's my turn,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I am so excited my hometown club the Whitecaps will get to square off against the Red Dragons.

“My official stance on the match will be a very friendly 'neutral' even if I will be screaming for a Paul Mullin hat trick.”

Wrexham, founded in 1864, is the oldest professional soccer club in Wales, and the third oldest in the world.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our club, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary season, t wrexham o play a team as storied as Wrexham AFC,” said Vancouver Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. “We're delighted to be able to welcome our visitors from Wales, and welcome Ryan Reynolds back home to Vancouver.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.