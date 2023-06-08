Woman taken to hospital after being shot in the foot in East Vancouver: BCEHS

A woman was shot in the foot in East Vancouver Wednesday night after an alleged fight near a small encampment.

The violence broke out near East 2nd Avenue and Vernon Drive shortly after 7 p.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services, who say the victim was taken to Vancouver General Hospital.

Witnesses say a fight broke out between a woman and two men, resulting in the woman being injured.

CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information. This article will be updated if a response is received.