Woman taken to hospital after being shot in the foot in East Vancouver: BCEHS

Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in East Vancouver on June 7, 2023. BC Emergency Health Services says a woman was shot in the foot and taken to Vancouver General Hospital, shortly after 7 p.m. (CTV) Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in East Vancouver on June 7, 2023. BC Emergency Health Services says a woman was shot in the foot and taken to Vancouver General Hospital, shortly after 7 p.m. (CTV)

