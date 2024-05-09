B.C. woman caught working as dental hygienist without registration for 2nd time

A Langley woman who was working as a dental hygienist without proper registration has agreed to resign from her professional college and never apply for reinstatement.

Barbara Host agreed to the sanction in a consent agreement with the BC College of Oral Health Professionals.

The agreement was signed in March and published online this week. It marks the second time Host has been disciplined for practising without registration.

According to the agreement, the college received a complaint about Host from a patient in October 2023.

In response to a BCCOHP investigation, the document notes, Host confirmed that she had been working as a dental hygienist from September 2019 to October 2023, during which time she held a "non-practising" registration with the college.

She also acknowledged that she "had not met the requirements to allow her to be reinstated into a practising category or class" and had misrepresented her registration status to her employer.

Host admitted in the consent agreement to knowing that her non-practising registration meant she could not work as a dental hygienist. She also acknowledged that she had previously practised when not registered with the College of Dental Hygienists of B.C. – the BCCOHP's predecessor – and provided that entity with an undertaking not to do so again back in November 2008.

The BCCOHP says Host has resigned from the college's register and agreed never to apply for reinstatement.