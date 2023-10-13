Woman posing as nurse to try to get job in B.C. hospital, college says

Vancouver

    A woman is posing as a registered nurse and trying to get a job in a hospital in B.C., according to a public advisory from the professional regulator.

    The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives posted the notice online Thursday, saying a woman named Charrybelle Talaue is not and never has been a registered nurse and is "not entitled to practise as a registered nurse in British Columbia."

    The notice also lists a number of other names the woman may be using including, Charrybelle Perez Talaue, Charrybelle Talaue Baldesancho, Belle Talaue, Belle Marie, Charrybelle Baldesancho, and Charie Talaue.

    The college also warns that the woman may be using the name of an actual registrant, Yves Anglehart, or variations of that name, such as Belle Yves Talaue Anglehart or Yves Belle Anglehart.

    "BCCNM reminds all employers in all practice settings of their obligation to verify the registration status for new employees in the roles of registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, licenced practical nurses, nurse practitioners, and midwives with BCCNM," the notice says.

    "Nurse and midwife registration verification ensures that only those qualified with the requisite skills and education to be nurses and midwives are employed in nursing and midwifery positions in British Columbia."

