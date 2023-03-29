Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in East Vancouver: VPD

A 40-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in East Vancouver Tuesday night.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the moment police say a blue Mercedes C300 hit the woman while she was crossing East 1st Avenue at Woodland Drive around 9:30 p.m.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital Wednesday, according to a statement the Vancouver Police Department issued Wednesday.

“Neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors,” the release reads.

It’s believed the victim, who police say is a local resident, was attempting to cross East 1st Ave. from the south side and was struck as she stepped off the curb.

“The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News by email.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam video from the area around that time, is being asked to call the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.