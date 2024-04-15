Woman found dead, man arrested after alleged abduction in North Okanagan: RCMP

A woman was found dead and a man was arrested Sunday in B.C.'s North Okanagan, according to authorities, who said they were initially investigating a report of an abduction from the Lumby area.

The woman was found in a "rural location," and a man was "arrested in the general vicinity" the RCMP said in a brief statement Monday.

"The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and believe that the female’s death is the result of foul play," it said.

“At this juncture, investigators believe that this incident is isolated and that no threat to the public exists."

No charges have been laid and no information about the victim or the suspect – who was released with conditions – was provided.

Investigators are appealing for information in the case, saying they are looking for dashcam or surveillance video from between 7 a.m. on April 13 and 10 a.m. on April 14 from the following areas:

Highway 6 to the west of Lumby;

Within the Village of Lumby;

North along Shuswap Avenue or Lumby‐Mabel Lake Road towards and up the east side of Mabel Lake.

The news release about this suspicious death comes a day after police in Lumby appealed for information to help locate Tatiana Stefanski – a missing woman who was seen with her ex-husband before "departing unexpectedly with him" In his car on the morning of April 13.

A spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP would not confirm if Stefanski was the woman who was found dead.