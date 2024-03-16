Woman dead, man in custody after Abbotsford homicide

A woman is dead and a man has been arrested after an incident in Abbotsford Friday night.

Patrol officers were called to "a report of an assault in progress" at a home on Wagner Drive, near Ridgeview Drive, around 10:50 p.m., according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a 41-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

"Life-saving efforts were immediately provided, however the victim succumbed to her injuries," police said in their release.

A 50-year-old man, who police described as "known to the victim," was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, according to police.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and will be taking over the investigation, Abbotsford police said.

They asked anyone with information about the incident to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448.