Woman dead after stabbing in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood

Police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood over the weekend.

Officers found the victim while responding to reports of a "disturbance" at an apartment building early Sunday morning, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene, near Ontario Street and First Avenue. Her death marked the city's third homicide of the year.

A 51-year-old man was taken into custody but has not been charged. Authorities said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.