Woman critically injured after 'exiting' moving pickup in Abbotsford: police

A woman found critically injured in Abbotsford, B.C., over the weekend was hurt after "exiting" a moving pickup truck, according to police.

But many of the details surrounding the incident – including whether it was accidental – remain unclear.

On Monday, Const. Paul Walker of the Abbotsford Police Department said he was unable to comment on the circumstances based on the information gathered so far.

"As with every investigation, our goal is to uncover the actual facts of what happened," Walker told CTV News in an email.

"We are in the process of reviewing all available evidence, which includes video in the area, witness statements and the statement of the driver."

Officers received a report that the 50-year-old woman was lying in the roadway in the 1700 block of Clearbrook Road before 11 a.m. Sunday. She was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have since determined she had been a passenger in a grey 2017 Dodge pickup with an Alberta licence plate. The driver, a 39-year-old man, remained at the scene, and his vehicle has been seized by police.

"The female and male are known to each other. There is no risk to the public," Abbotsford police said in a news release Monday.

Authorities said they’re working to trace the vehicle's movements prior to the incident, and asked anyone with information or video to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.