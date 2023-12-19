Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property

One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.

Preety Teena Kaur Panesar, 28, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, the Delta Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home in the city's Ladner neighbourhood around 5:10 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a woman was found dead at the property.

Authorities initially described the circumstances as "suspicious," and on Tuesday said they had "conclusively determined" that the deceased was the victim of a homicide.

Delta police have not publicly shared the victim's name, age or any other identifying details about her except that she has an unspecified familial relationship to the suspect.

In a news release, the Delta Police Department offered "sincere condolences to the Panesar family during this challenging period."

The suspect was arrested and remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said they would not be releasing any further details, "in consideration of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings."