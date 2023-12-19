VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property

    Police in Delta were called to a townhouse complex to investigate a woman's death on Dec. 18, 2023. Police in Delta were called to a townhouse complex to investigate a woman's death on Dec. 18, 2023.

    One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.

    Preety Teena Kaur Panesar, 28, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, the Delta Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

    Officers were called to a home in the city's Ladner neighbourhood around 5:10 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a woman was found dead at the property.

    Authorities initially described the circumstances as "suspicious," and on Tuesday said they had "conclusively determined" that the deceased was the victim of a homicide.

    Delta police have not publicly shared the victim's name, age or any other identifying details about her except that she has an unspecified familial relationship to the suspect.

    In a news release, the Delta Police Department offered "sincere condolences to the Panesar family during this challenging period."

    The suspect was arrested and remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

    Authorities said they would not be releasing any further details, "in consideration of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings." 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    • RCMP opening up adoption for Musical Ride horses

      Alaska is a 20-year-old horse, who was born and bred at the RCMP breeding farm. Throughout the years, Alaska worked with the RCMP’s Musical Ride program and in the last few years has been a schooling horse, helping to train new riders. Now, the time has come for Alaska to be put up for adoption and find a new, loving home. Alaska’s adoption has been made possible because, for the first time ever, the RCMP’s retired Musical Ride horses are up for adoption.

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News