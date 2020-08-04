VANCOUVER -- A woman in her 50s has been charged in a rural Okanagan homicide case, B.C. Mounties say.

Lynda Saundry was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death near Round Lake in the north Okanagan.

Police have not said what connection, if any, the 59-year-old had in the death of Barry Jones.

Jones' body was found inside a home on Emery Louis Road on July 30.

At the time, officers said they believed "criminality was involved," but provided no details on the circumstances of his death.

Jones was 55.