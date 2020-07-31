VANCOUVER -- Police in British Columbia's Interior are investigating a suspicious death in a rural area north of Vernon.

North Okanagan Rural RCMP were called to a home on Emery Louis Road near Round Lake around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from RCMP. The remains of a deceased person were found inside the home.

Police said they believe criminality was involved in the person's death, but added they don't believe there is any risk to public safety.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating, with the help of the Vernon RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

The BC Coroners Service will also investigate to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 877-987-8477.