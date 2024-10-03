VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Vancouver

    Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 27-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in connection with an overnight homicide in Vancouver.

    Investigators were called to the city's Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood shortly after midnight, where a man was reportedly stabbed in a residential building at 3505 Kingsway, near Melbourne Street.

    Vancouver police say the victim, identified as 34-year-old Brian Mathew Clayton, died before he could be taken to the hospital.

    The suspect, who was not been identified publicly, is currently in custody, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

    Investigators believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

    Anyone with information related to the death is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

