'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter

A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.

The video shows a young girl being swarmed by dozens of teens and beaten to the point of unconsciousness.

“I watched two minutes of my daughter getting near beat to death, like 20 or 30 kids who just decided that it was better for them to record it and laugh at her,” explains the victim’s father, Donovan. CTV News is not sharing his last name to protect his daughter's privacy.

He says he was speechless seeing the video of his daughter lying motionless on the ground, while others laughed and cursed at her.

“She’s just 13 years old," he says. "It was just her first year in high school. She hasn't even been to school with most of these kids. This is, this is all probably based on what I can think of as social media.”

He says his daughter was lured to the beach by her friend at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, when the incident happened. She called her mom for help, but it was too late, and an ambulance was called to take her to hospital.

“I don’t know what my daughter did to deserve this," says Donovan. "I don’t know what anybody could do to deserve this. It’s terrible to watch. I hope people do watch it so they can believe It.”

She’s currently suffering bruised ribs and a concussion, but her father is worried she may never feel safe again.

“Physically, she’s got a lot of healing to do," he says. "Mentally, she started therapy and I don’t know how long that’s ever going to take for her to trust or want to be outside again.”

RCMP say they are "reviewing very clear and detailed video of the incident to identify all of those involved," including "primary aggressors" and witnesses.

They say the video has been circulating "widely" online in the Kelowna community.

Mounties say the attack was one of several incidents of youth committing criminal offences, including assault and mischief, near a beachfront park in the city Friday night.

They're asking anyone with information about the assault, including any witnesses who have yet to speak with investigators, to come forward.

Donovan is calling for those responsible to be criminally charged, so that this does not happen to another kid.

“How many messages do we need to send and say this also happened to my daughter before something gets done?" He says. "It’s ridiculous."