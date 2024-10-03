VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Motorcyclist dead in crash that closed West Kelowna highway, RCMP say

    The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser.
    Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating a fatal collision that closed a major highway Thursday morning.

    West Kelowna RCMP said in a statement that they had closed Highway 97 northbound due to the crash, which occurred on the highway at Grizzly Road.

    Shortly after 9:30 a.m., DriveBC reported that the highway was closed in both directions.

    "The crash involved a motorcycle and large truck transporting a crane," Mounties said in their statement.

    "EHS also attended and confirmed the driver of the motorcycle is deceased."

    Police said traffic was being re-routed and asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

    "The driver of the truck has remained on scene and is fully co-operating with police," the statement reads. "No criminality is suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing."  

