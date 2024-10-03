30 tonnes of chemicals seized in B.C. destined for drug production: RCMP

Mounties in British Columbia say they've seized more than 30 tonnes of chemicals that investigators believe were to be used in the production of methamphetamine.

A statement says the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team executed a search warrant on a rural property in Enderby, B.C., in the North Okanagan region, on Sept. 11, and found a Bobcat loader that was reported stolen in Kelowna in 2021, as well as the chemicals.

The statement says that the amount of chemicals suggests they were destined for one or more "super labs" for the production of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine.

No charges have been laid, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

The police news release doesn't identify the chemicals but a photo shows sacks marked as containing caustic soda pearls, or sodium hydroxide, that can be used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Inspector Peter Koster says in the statement that seizing the chemicals means the removal of millions of dollars of profit from organized crime and has prevented the production and distribution of drugs into communities.

The CLEAR team describes itself as a specialized unit that conducts investigations focusing on the production of synthetic drugs, the diversion of chemical precursors and equipment from legitimate industry and operators of clandestine drug labs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.