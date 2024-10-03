B.C. NDP called 'communist' on sign outside of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson's mansion

A sign has gone up in front of the most expensive home in B.C. – the waterfront mansion owned by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson – calling the provincial NDP "communist."

The property at 3085 Point Grey Rd., which is in NDP Leader David Eby's riding, was most recently assessed at $81,765,200.

"Eby will tell you the Conservatives are 'far right,' but neglects saying that the NDP is ‘communist," the sign says.

The New Democrat government brought increased taxes on homes assessed at over $3 million in 2018 and has also increased income tax on the top two per cent of earners, moves Eby defended when asked about the sign Thursday.

"When you are so rich that the Red Hot Chili Peppers play your birthday party, it's possible to lose perspective. I would just say to Mr. Wilson, 'People are struggling out there, and we need to provide support to them," Eby said.

"I respect the work that he's done in creating companies. I think that's great, but I don't regret raising the taxes on his $80-million mansion."

Whether Wilson put up the sign himself has not been determined.

The sign was put up as voters prepare to cast their ballots in the Oct. 19 provincial election.

CTV News has contacted a representative for Wilson and this story will be updated if a reponse is received.