VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich home

    A Saanich police uniform. (Saanich police / Facebook) A Saanich police uniform. (Saanich police / Facebook)

    A 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.

    First responders were called to the 700 block of Rogers Avenue in a residential neighbourhood north of Victoria at 8:43 a.m., Saanich police said in a news release.

    Investigators say a Dodge Caravan had crashed at low speed into the front porch of a home.

    The driver is believed to have suffered a "significant medical event" before the crash, police said.

    She was pronounced dead at the scene while passengers in the vehicle and residents in the home were not physically injured, police said.

    The Saanich Police Department is assisting the BC Coroners Service in its death investigation.

    Traffic in the area was temporarily disrupted while first responders were on scene.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with dash cam footage, are asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News