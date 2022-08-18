Wolf found dead, another still missing after apparent break-in at Vancouver zoo

One of the wolves that were released during an apparent break-in at the Greater Vancouver Zoo this week has been found dead, and another remains on the loose.

The zoo's deputy general manager Menita Prasad confirmed the wolf's remains were found Thursday morning along 264 Street, down the road from the Langley Township facility.

"We were really hopeful for a positive outcome for all the members of our wolf pack, but tragically we were heartbroken this morning to find Chia deceased at the side of the road," Prasad said.

Another wolf named Tempest is still missing. Officials asked anyone who spots the animal to contact the Langley RCMP, B.C. Conservation Officer Service or the zoo.

Tempest is described as a small wolf with "grey-brown puppy fur," and white markings on her muzzle and brow.

"She is a shy wolf and poses no threat to public safety," Prasad said. "We just ask that you not approach her, but report the location of where she was spotted."

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has been closed down since Tuesday morning, when staff discovered wolves outside their enclosure. Officials said they found holes in the enclosure and the facility's perimeter fence, leading them to believe the animals were released intentionally in an act of vandalism.

This is a developing story and will be updated.