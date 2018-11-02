

CTV Vancouver





Police are looking for witnesses as they investigate the death of a pedestrian in Burnaby.

The 64-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he walked across a marked crosswalk on Marine Drive at Greenall Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, but officials are still looking into what happened.

They're asking all witnesses to come forward, but are particularly looking to speak to the drivers of a white compact pickup truck and a white commercial delivery-type truck, both of which were seen near the site of the crash.

Officers believe those in the vehicles may have witnessed the collision and would be able to provide valuable information. They've released photos of both trucks in an effort to get in touch with the witnesses.

Mounties said the crash is a reminder that shorter daylight hours and bad weather make visibility poor. Pedestrians and drivers both need to be vigilant when out at night, especially at crosswalks.

Anyone with more information, including those who were in the trucks and anyone with dashcam video, is asked to call the RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.