Witnesses sought after man's apparent fall from North Vancouver overpass

Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward after a man was found fatally injured beneath an overpass in North Vancouver, B.C., last weekend.

North Vancouver RCMP said the man was discovered under West 2nd Street, which crosses over Mosquito Creek between Bewick Avenue and Fell Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The B.C. Coroners Service notified the RCMP of the incident on Monday, telling officers it appears the man sustained his injuries after falling from the overpass on Sunday.

In a news release, North Vancouver RCMP asked anyone who witnessed the incident – or who potentially captured relevant dash-cam video – to come forward so investigators can "rule out any suspicious activity."

"The investigation in ongoing and in its earliest stages, but we’re appealing to any member of the public that may have more information," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the release. "Your dash cam may have captured something. Please check."

In particular, authorities are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed anything unusual while driving or walking on West 2nd between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on June 23.