Cranbrook, B.C., elementary school significantly damaged in fire

An elementary school in B.C.’s East Kootenay region was left with significant damage after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to Amy Woodland Elementary School around 4:15 a.m., according to a news release from the City of Cranbrook.

“All available firefighting crews responded to the school and extinguished the flames,” it reads.

The municipality said the school suffered “significant” damage in the blaze, especially the gymnasium.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

In addition to firefighters, the RCMP, BC Hydro, FortisBC, and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the incident, according to the city.

The fire’s cause is now under investigation.