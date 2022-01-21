Witnesses sought after 'indecent act' reported near Delta high school

Vancouver -

Police are asking potential witnesses to come forward after a man allegedly engaged in an "indecent act" near a Delta high school Friday morning.

The Delta Police Department said a youth reported seeing a suspect who "appeared to be masturbating" on a path north of Burnsview Secondary School at around 9 a.m.

Officers responded but were unable to find anyone matching the man’s description. He is said to be South Asian, 6’ tall, 20 to 30 years old, with broad shoulders.

Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was walking or cycling in the area between 8:45 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. and may have spotted the suspect.

"Additionally, those in the area with dash cam or home security cameras, who haven’t yet spoken to police, are asked to check footage for anyone matching this description," Leykauf said in a news release.

The suspect was wearing a sky blue toque with a grey zip-up hoodie, a black windbreaker and blue jeans.

Authorities said it's too soon to determine whether the incident is linked to any other indecent acts reported in North Delta in recent years.

Police encouraged possible witnesses to Friday's incident to call the department's non-emergency line at 604-946-4411. Anyone who sees a similar crime in progress should instead call 911 for an immediate response.