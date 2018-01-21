High winds uprooted a large tree that fell across Gore Street in Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday, striking a worker at a local food market.

The tree's outer branches hit a worker at Sunrise Market on Powell Street. Robert Low, who works at the market, told CTV News a gust of wind blew it down.

He said the worker's arm was bruised and she went to the hospital to get it checked at the insistence of emergency personnel who attended the scene.

Low said city crews have closed the road and are cleaning up the tree using a wood chipper.