Crews were left with a lot to clean up after a wicked windstorm slammed into B.C.'s South Coast over the weekend, knocking out power to thousands.

The storm blew through the region Saturday night and Sunday morning, with gusts as strong as 120 km/h on some of the Southern Gulf Islands. Howe Sound saw gusts of 93 km/h and the Tsawwassen ferry terminal saw 95 km/h. Gusts were clocked at 83 km/h at the Vancouver International Airport and 72 km/h in Abbotsford.

The fierce wind felled trees and powerlines in its path, and about 65,000 woke up in the dark on Sunday. The lights were back on for most on the Lower Mainland by Monday morning, but about 2,500 customers were still without power on Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro warned that some customers on the remote islands, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast could be without power most of the day.

While hydro crews worked to restore outages across the affected area, others turned their attention to the fallen trees left behind – some of which damaged homes and caused injury.

There was a family inside a townhouse in Surrey when a tree came down Sunday morning. Everyone inside was OK, but they said it sounded like a bomb went off when it keeled over, pulling up much of the earth around it.

Stefania Ulici, who lives in the house on 102 Avenue, told CTV News the 40-year-old tree had been swaying all night, and she was nervous it would fall. When it came crashing down, her family was startled out of bed.

"I was shaking, I was crying. When I first came out, I couldn't even stare at the trees. I thought they were going to come down, all of them, on me… I'm traumatized," Ulici said.

Those who live in the area said they think repair work on a water main in front of the property may have contributed to the tree falling. They said city staff cut some of its roots within the last couple of weeks when a trench was dug to replace the pipeline.

Resident and caretaker Dave McCullach said he noticed water flowing down 102 Avenue about an hour before the tree fell.

"It was a river coming down the street," he told CTV News Monday.

He said it appeared that a fitting on the water main had come apart, but that the city would have to investigate further.

"They did cut some tree roots, you can see it on the trees. I think the combination of the water leaking, the wind, maybe some of the roots weren't quite there and then the ground eroded, and then with the wind, the tree came over. Fortunately the people were alright."

The 118-unit complex is now without water, he said. The city said it's looking into what happened.

"It's tough, especially when you've got a lot of little kids."

Big cleanup in #Surrey after tree falls on townhouse in #BCStorm. No running water at this 118-unit complex because the tree took out the water line. pic.twitter.com/YAJ8p0JnMZ — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) January 22, 2018

In downtown Vancouver, a tree fell across Gore Street, striking a worker at a market as she swept the sidewalks. The woman, who police said was in her 70s, was convinced to go to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are believed to be minor, the VPD said.

City crews were called to clear the debris and ensure no one else is at risk.

And in Port Moody, a woman standing at a bus stop was hit by a large limb that broke off a tree overhead. She was treated in hospital for injuries to her shoulder and arm.

The storm also wreaked havoc on Vancouver Island.

Parts of Highway 101 were closed near Powell River due to downed powerlines on the road, and heavy snow fell over Mount Washington Saturday night, stranding skiers who had to spend the night in the lodge or in their cars.

A number of BC Ferries sailings were cancelled or delayed due to windy conditions, but the vessels were running as scheduled by Monday.

The storm had passed by Sunday afternoon, but an Environment Canada weather warning was issued Monday morning elsewhere in the Lower Mainland.

The Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon and Nicola regions fall under a snowfall warning after as much as 20 centimetres accumulated overnight. Another band of heavy snow is expected to hit the Coquihalla Highway area with another five to 10 centimetres Monday.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim