Win the Millionaire Lifestyle While Supporting the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

The VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation Millionaire Lottery is underway.

Tickets are 90% sold and the Christmas Bonus Deadline is tonight (Dec. 3) at midnight.

The Christmas Bonus is worth over $40,000.

The winner will have the chance to choose between a luxury travel package, 2021 Honda Insight Hybrid Touring Sedan, or $33,000 cash.

Those entered for the Christmas Bonus will remain eligible for the grand prize draw.

There are eight multimillionaire-dollar stunning prize home packages to choose from or the grand prize winner can pick $2.7 million tax-free cash.

50/50 tickets are also for sale and it is almost at a record breaking total of $2 million.

The winner will take half, which is like winning another grand prize.

Millionaire Lottery tickets support specialized adult health care and research at Vancouver General Hospital and GF Strong, and the province’s main referral centres for specialist care.