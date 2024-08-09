VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Wildfires tick up with lightning in forecast for B.C.'s southern Interior

    A wildfire between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft is seen in this picture posted by the BC Wildfire Service on Monday, July 15, 2024. A wildfire between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft is seen in this picture posted by the BC Wildfire Service on Monday, July 15, 2024.
    Share

    The number of active wildfires in British Columbia is increasing after holding below 350 for days as officials warn of lightning in the forecast.

    There are just under 360 active blazes in B.C., including 25 sparked since Thursday as many areas in the southern part of the province bake under hot and dry conditions.

    The BC Wildfire Service says there's a significant chance of lightning in the southern Interior and crews were bracing for new starts and intensifying fire behaviour.

    Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the same area stretching from the Fraser Canyon to the Nicola and South Thompson regions.

    Birkenhead Lake Park northeast of Pemberton has closed as a two-square-kilometre wildfire burns on the mountainside above lake.

    The wildfire service says 26 firefighters and two helicopters were responding to the blaze that has forced the closure of the provincial park.

    Still, the wildfire service website shows the number of "wildfires of note" has dropped to six from nine earlier this week.

    Campfires continue to be banned across B.C. except for the Prince George Fire Centre, as an earlier ban in Northwest Fire Centre will be reinstated on Saturday.

    The thunderstorm watch came after Environment Canada expanded smoky skies bulletins to include Whistler and Pemberton as well as the Fraser Canyon.

    Bulletin warnings of wildfire smoke also cover the Fernie area, Fort Nelson in the northeast, and parts of the southern Interior stretching from Manning Provincial Park to Kelowna, Vernon, and communities along the Arrow lakes.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News