Wildfires tick up with lightning in forecast for B.C.'s southern Interior
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia is increasing after holding below 350 for days as officials warn of lightning in the forecast.
There are just under 360 active blazes in B.C., including 25 sparked since Thursday as many areas in the southern part of the province bake under hot and dry conditions.
The BC Wildfire Service says there's a significant chance of lightning in the southern Interior and crews were bracing for new starts and intensifying fire behaviour.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the same area stretching from the Fraser Canyon to the Nicola and South Thompson regions.
Birkenhead Lake Park northeast of Pemberton has closed as a two-square-kilometre wildfire burns on the mountainside above lake.
The wildfire service says 26 firefighters and two helicopters were responding to the blaze that has forced the closure of the provincial park.
Still, the wildfire service website shows the number of "wildfires of note" has dropped to six from nine earlier this week.
Campfires continue to be banned across B.C. except for the Prince George Fire Centre, as an earlier ban in Northwest Fire Centre will be reinstated on Saturday.
The thunderstorm watch came after Environment Canada expanded smoky skies bulletins to include Whistler and Pemberton as well as the Fraser Canyon.
Bulletin warnings of wildfire smoke also cover the Fernie area, Fort Nelson in the northeast, and parts of the southern Interior stretching from Manning Provincial Park to Kelowna, Vernon, and communities along the Arrow lakes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.
DEVELOPING Plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing all 61 aboard, airline says
Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a 'broken' finance system
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
Dead woman found entangled in O'Hare baggage machinery was from North Carolina, authorities say
The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was from North Carolina, authorities said Friday.
Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
RCMP looking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
Fire at Nanaimo restaurant likely intentionally set: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo say a fire that damaged a downtown restaurant early Friday morning was most likely set intentionally.
Vancouver police warn Chinese community after $6M lost to scams this year
More than two dozen Vancouver residents have lost nearly $6 million to scams targeting the city's Chinese community, with some victims sending money to overseas banks after receiving phone calls from fraudsters impersonating Chinese police officers, according to authorities.
B.C. risks 'carpet' of rotting apples without help after co-op's closure: growers
As gala apples ripen on British Columbia's trees, the president of the provincial fruit growers' group worries about a devastating season without a way for farmers to refrigerate their crops.
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Crash involving motorcycle, cube van sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a crash in west Edmonton on Friday.
Dog struck, killed in St. Albert car show crash
A dog was killed in a crash at a St. Albert car show on Thursday night.
Mayor hopes Calgary's upcoming water restrictions will have 'no impact' on businesses
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
Calgary man, 22, charged after allegedly luring, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
Bulls save season with 5-4 win over Dawgs to push playoff series to deciding game Friday night
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
Spike in demand for post-secondary residences amid rent increases
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
'A long time coming': MPE Link Pathway Phase 1, connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale, opens
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
Monument honouring bus crash victims to be unveiled in Carberry
Another memorial to remember the victims of a deadly bus crash in Manitoba last summer is set to be unveiled this weekend.
Manitoba NDP accuse Tory of failing to disclose a government contract
Manitoba New Democrats are accusing a member of the Progressive Conservatives of violating ethics guidelines -- a charge the Tories say is false.
Manitoba First Nation files lawsuit asking for land back, claims The Forks is 'unceded territory'
A Manitoba First Nation is filing a lawsuit against the city of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government, alleging that land, including The Forks, is the unceded territory of their nation.
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made their sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
NDP with slightest of edges over Sask. Party heading towards election: poll
A new poll from Insightrix research found that if a provincial election were held in July, respondents would have opted to elect an NDP government — by a hair.
Man arrested after person assaulted, robbed in west Regina neighbourhood: police
Regina police have charged a 24-year-old man with robbery after they say a person was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning in the city's west end.
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
'Concerning trend:' SickKids ER has seen 16 injuries related to e-scooter use so far this summer
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
One-on-one with French language minister amid confusion about new health-care directive
Jean-Francois Roberge, Quebec's minister of the French language, spoke to CTV News to clarify the new directives and respond to the criticisms in recent weeks.
Heavy rain hits Eastern Canada as remnants of tropical storm Debby move in
Remnants of tropical storm Debby were soaking a large swath of Eastern Canada Friday, expected to bring as much as 120 millimetres of rain in some areas as they merged with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes.
Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Remnants of Debby move across Ottawa, eastern Ontario, prompting flood risks
A rainfall warning bringing 80 to 120 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
Ottawa man, 34, stabbed to death in Orleans
A suspicious death in Orléans has now been deemed a homicide. Ottawa police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in a home on Mockingbird Drive.
Headstones damaged after driver crashes into Gatineau, Que. cemetery
Several headstones were damaged Friday when a driver crashed into a cemetery in Gatineau, Que.
Cape Breton man struck and killed by vehicle in Inverness County
A Cape Breton man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waycobah, N.S., Wednesday evening.
Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
Average rental rates in Nova Scotia well above national level: survey
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
Rider injured after spooked horse runs into traffic in Kincardine
A collision between a motor vehicle and a horse in Kincardine on Thursday morning saw one rider taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Increased police presence in Lucan, Ont.
Lucan residents saw an increased police presence in the area this afternoon, with Middlesex OPP on the scene in the area of William Street, near Frank Street.
Police looking for two people 'reportedly carrying a machete and a golf club'
Officials are warning of an increased police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood.
Strike at Cambridge Brass enters its fourth week
Workers at Cambridge Brass have been on strike for three weeks and say they’re still no closer to a resolution with the company.
Truck towing OPP cruiser collides with tractor-trailer on Hwy. 11 near Callander, driver charged
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
U.S. driver on Hwy. 17 struggled to maintain lane, had open bottle of whisky
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.