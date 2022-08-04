Wildfires threatening homes, livelihoods of hundreds in B.C. Interior
With six wildfires of note identified by the BC Wildfire Service, the Keremeos Creek blaze remains the largest in the province at an estimated 4,250 hectares.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen confirms nearly 500 properties, including the Apex Resort Village remain under evacuation order, while another 324 properties are now on evacuation alert.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire's growth is due to both natural fire and planned ignitions, with the aim of bringing the blaze to a place where crews can fight it more easily.
The fire has been visible from Hwy 3A (between Keremeos and Kaleden), but has not impacted the highway. However, other parts of Hwy 3A were temporarily closed to accommodate fire crews in the area. The situation remains fluid, however, and drivers are urged to check Drive BC for updates.
As of Thursday morning, there were 64 active wildfires across the province. The number saw a significant drop from Wednesday’s 91.
All six wildfires of note are located in either the Kamloops or Southeast fire centres.
The Nohomin Creek wildfire, which is approximately 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, has grown more than 500 hectares since Tuesday to an estimates size of 3,700 hectares. However, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire is spreading north of the Stein River and is contained in the Stein Valley Hertiage Park, moving away from any communities.
The Watching Creek wildfire, which is approximately 16 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, is an estimated 195 hectares. An evacuation alert is in place for some areas in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. Recreation sites are closed in the area at Pass Lake.
The Briggs Creek wildfire, about 11.5 kilometres outside of Kaslo, is listed at an estimated 1,700 hectares. According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is spreading slowly at high elevation. Several properties in the Regional District of Central Kootenay are under evacuation alert.
The Maria Creek wildfire, not far from Pavilion, is an estimated 1,000 hectares. No evacuation alerts are in place in the area, and the fire has had no impacts on Hwy 97 or Hwy 99.
The Connell Ridge wildfire, which is about 15 kilometres south of Cranbrook, has grown to 630 hectares. The blaze is expected to increase due to high winds in the area reaching 25 km/h Thursday and into the evening. An evacuation alert is in place for six homes in the area.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, more than 70 per cent of wildfires are suspected to be caused by lightning. Seventeen per cent are unknown, while just over 12 per cent are human-caused. As of noon Thursday, a campfire ban has been implemented in the Kamloops, Coastal and Southeast fire centres.
BREAKING | Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling, and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a politically charged case that ultimately could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
Man shot by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate
On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. CTVNews.ca has the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.
China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait
China conducted 'precision missile strikes' Thursday in waters off Taiwan's coasts as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
LIVE SOON | Canada backing Ukraine 'full stop' minister says ahead of Russian turbine hearings
Ahead of two of her ministerial counterparts taking the hot seat as part of parliamentary hearings on Canada's decision to permit a sanctions exemption to export Russian turbines, Defence Minister Anita Anand said Thursday the federal government is backing Ukraine 'full stop' despite the contentious move.
Double rollover crash causes serious injuries near Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP say a woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested following a "serious collision" on the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
Judge rules U.S. navy's review of Whidbey Island jet fleet expansion violated environmental law
A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. navy violated the National Environmental Policy Act during its environmental review process for the expansion of the Growler jet fleet at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
This is Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk, according to advocacy group
A Greater Victoria pedestrian advocacy group has revealed the results of its search for the region's worst sidewalks.
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment Canada
A group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
Supreme Court won't hear appeal by parents who have faced two trials in son's death
David and Collet Stephan were accused of not seeking medical attention sooner for their 18-month-old son before he died in 2012.
Pedestrian hit by car in northwest Calgary serious injures
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening after being hit by a car in northwest Calgary.
High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHS
Edmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.
-
70% of Ontario lab workers want to quit, assoc. CEO says
The majority of lab workers in Ontario are considering leaving their jobs and many are feeling burnout similar to nurses, according to the CEO of The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO).
Shoppers evacuated after fire at mall in Vaughan, Ont.
Shoppers at a mall in Vaughan, Ont. were evacuated for a few hours after a fire caused heavy smoke in the area.
Ontario directs regulator to register internationally trained nurses more quickly
Ontario's health minister is giving the regulatory colleges for nurses and doctors two weeks to develop plans to more quickly register internationally educated professionals.
Man shot by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Feds give nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree, the federal public safety minister came to the city to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believes the same shooter was behind two separate shootings that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
Manitoba decides not to appeal court ruling on child benefit payments
The Manitoba government has decided not to appeal a court ruling over hundreds of millions of dollars in child benefit payments.
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
'We want to start living': Manitoba couple selling their home to live in RV full-time
One Manitoba couple has decided to start living life on their own terms by selling their home and living full-time in an RV.
Sask. NDP by-election candidate believes in 'potential of this province'
The Saskatchewan NDP has named Saskatoon resident and small business owner Nathaniel Teed as its candidate for the Saskatoon Meewasin by-election.
Sask. restaurants want access to better liquor pricing for offsale competition
Restaurants don’t receive a wholesale discount when buying stock from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).
'They said I could touch it': Stanley Cup visit excites young hockey fans in Prince Albert
Wednesday was a special day for hockey fans in Prince Albert.
Harvest beginning in some parts of Sask.: crop report
Harvest is beginning to get underway in a few fields in west-central and southwest Saskatchewan, according to the latest provincial crop report.
Sask. restaurants want access to better liquor pricing for offsale competition
Restaurants don’t receive a wholesale discount when buying stock from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation on Wednesday for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault loses bid for publication ban
A Newfoundland lawyer charged with sexual assault lost his legal bid Thursday to shield his name from publication.
Pilot project launched in N.B. hospitals following emergency room death
Horizon Health in New Brunswick says it has quickly created a new pilot project inside waiting rooms at the authority's five regional hospital emergency departments.
New details emerging after two London teens stabbed
More details are emerging after two teens were stabbed in London on Tuesday.
London police request public’s help identifying suspect after woman, teen girl sexually assaulted
London police are requesting the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and sexually propositioned a teenaged girl in north London on Tuesday, according to police.
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
Three arrested for breaking into Sudbury Arena
Greater Sudbury Police say they have arrested three people in the last three days for break and enter incidents at Sudbury Arena.
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
Waterloo man charged after police seize guns, Tasers and crossbows
A 34-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged after police seized multiple weapons including guns, Tasers and crossbows.
Damaged hydro pole closes portion of Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge
A stretch of Shantz Hill Road was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated a crash in Cambridge on Thursday morning.