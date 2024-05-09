Things to do in Vancouver this Mother's Day weekend

Whether you're celebrating Mother's Day, the NHL playoffs, both or neither, there's lots to do in Vancouver this weekend. Here are some options.

Art Party

The Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting its spring "Art Party" Saturday night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The ticketed event features a red carpet, access to all of the galleries, "art, music, drinks and unexpected surprises," according to organizers. Featured performances include an interactive video installation, contemporary dance, zine-making and DJ sets.

General admission and premium tickets are available, with discounts for VAG members. More information can be found on the gallery website.

'The Show' opens at Emily Carr

This weekend is also the start of "The Show," Emily Carr University of Art and Design's annual graduating student showcase.

The class of 2024's work in a variety of media will be on display at the ECUAD campus on East 1st Avenue from Thursday through May 23.

After an opening reception Thursday night, the displays will be free and open to the public during normal building hours. There are also special screenings for work by film and animation students. More information and a schedule can be found on the university's website.

Arts Factory's Spring Salon

Elsewhere in the East Vancouver art world, the Arts Factory Society is holding its spring salon and 10th anniversary party this weekend at its 281 Industrial Ave. venue.

An opening night party will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, followed by an open house gallery viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visit the Arts Factory website for more information.

Science Rendezvous at UBC

Head to the UBC campus on Saturday for what the university's science department calls "a free festival that takes science out of the lab and onto the street."

Science Rendezvous is a family friendly event featuring hands-on experiments and a chance to meet "world-class researchers and innovators" and watch scientific demonstrations.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a full list of activities is available online.

Greater Vancouver Bird Celebration begins

This weekend also marks the start of the 2024 Greater Vancouver Bird Celebration, a two-week series of online and in-person events across Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland celebrating birds.

Among the free events taking place in the City of Vancouver this weekend are an opening event at VanDusen Garden's Great Hall on Friday night, a tour of the Stanley Park heron colony on Saturday morning, and "Birding for Beginners" at Musqueam Park, also on Saturday morning.

The full schedule of events can be found on the Greater Vancouver Bird Celebration website.

Mother's Day events

While all of the above activities could be done with mom, there are also several events specifically celebrating Mother's Day this weekend. Here are three: