VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control

    A view of the Parker Lake wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C. is shown on Monday, May 13, 2024 in a BC Wildfire Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT** A view of the Parker Lake wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C. is shown on Monday, May 13, 2024 in a BC Wildfire Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**
    Share

    The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.

    The BC Wildfire Service says in a social media statement that the 123-square-kilometre fire in northeastern B.C. is not expected to grow beyond its current boundary.

    All evacuation alerts connected to the fire have been lifted.

    The Parker Lake blaze came within a few kilometres of Fort Nelson on May 10, prompting the evacuation of most of the town.

    The fire destroyed four homes and damaged several other properties.

    Rain and cooler temperatures have allowed crews to reduce the wildfire, which is mainly smouldering in the ground, although the service says residents can still expect to see smoke coming from the perimeter.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News