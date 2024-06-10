Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control

The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.

The BC Wildfire Service says in a social media statement that the 123-square-kilometre fire in northeastern B.C. is not expected to grow beyond its current boundary.

All evacuation alerts connected to the fire have been lifted.

The Parker Lake blaze came within a few kilometres of Fort Nelson on May 10, prompting the evacuation of most of the town.

The fire destroyed four homes and damaged several other properties.

Rain and cooler temperatures have allowed crews to reduce the wildfire, which is mainly smouldering in the ground, although the service says residents can still expect to see smoke coming from the perimeter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.