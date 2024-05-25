Wildfire near Spences Bridge in B.C. Interior being held: officials

A wildlife that sparked Friday about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge is being held, according to officials.

The Drinkwater Road fire was burning in steep terrain on the east side of the Thompson River and was classified as "out of control," the BCWS said in social media posts Friday evening.

At the time, the wildfire was estimated at 10 hectares in size.

The BCWS said Saturday afternoon that the fire was being held thanks to the work of firefighters on the ground and in the air, as well as cool and wet weather.

"That means it is not projected to spread beyond current control lines. Crews will continue to monitor and patrol for hotspots over the coming days,” a social media post said.

The BCWS website lists the blaze as human-caused and estimates its size at 51 hectares as of Sunday morning.