Wildfire near Spences Bridge, B.C., explodes in size overnight as heat wave continues
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
The fast-growing fire, now listed at 124 square kilometres in size, up from 57 square kilometres, has prompted evacuation orders and alerts between the communities of Spences Bridge and Ashcroft, east of Kamloops.
An update posted to the BC Wildfire Service website says conditions are hot, dry, and windy, and there's potential for continued substantial growth of the fire today.
It says the blaze advanced about six kilometres in the northwest direction parallel to Highway 1 Thursday night.
The service says 71 firefighters and six helicopters are currently battling the blaze in addition to structure protection personnel, heavy equipment operators, and an incident management team.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District expanded an evacuation order Thursday evening to cover about 85 properties in the Venables Valley area, while the Cook's Ferry Indian Band has issued orders for several reserves along the Thompson River.
Residents of another 170 properties are subject to an evacuation alert, with the district telling them to be ready to leave on short notice.
The fire is currently the only blaze considered a "wildfire of note" in B.C., meaning it is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety or infrastructure.
It's one of more than 250 wildfires burning across B.C. as much of the province continues to bake under a heat wave that is expected to last into next week.
Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service said Thursday the province appeared to be "on the precipice of a very challenging 72 hours" with hot and dry weather, dry lightning and strong winds forecast.
Scores of new fires have started since Thursday.
The surge in wildfire activity comes as Environment Canada maintains 29 heat warnings spanning most of the southern Interior and stretching up through central B.C. into the northeast, along with inland sections of the north and central coasts.
The weather office says much of the Interior is expected to see temperatures in the 30s over the coming days, along with overnight lows in the mid-teens.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.
