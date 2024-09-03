'The whole system we have is broken': B.C. farmer launches pop-up markets, aims to disrupt agriculture economy

An Abbotsford blueberry farmer is aiming to shake up the local farmers' market scene and bring more affordable options to the public.

Gagan Singh grew frustrated with a lack of affordable local options in the Lower Mainland.

“It’s cheaper for me to get blueberries from the store that’s shipped in from Mexico or California,” said Singh. “But it’s more expensive or difficult for me to get local produce. So it’s kind of taken me on this journey.”

In August, Singh launched a pop-up Farmers’ Market at his family’s farm in Abbotsford. There was no charge for farmers to set up tents and sell their produce.

“Over 1,500 people came out,” said Singh. “And the second one we did (had a) huge crowd out in the morning and over 2,000 people came out.”

Singh says some items are cheaper than the grocery store and everything is grown by B.C. farmers.

“They sold out all their crops,” said Singh. “They charged fair prices and they ended up making two or three times more profit than they would in other venues.”

The second pop-up was held at a farm in Pitt Meadows. Singh announces the location of the pop-ups via his social media and his email subscriber list, which he says is now over 4,000 people.

Some farmers have taken issue with Singh’s approach, who has been vocal in criticizing farmers' markets.

‘They’re not actually farmers there. They’re just middlemen buying stuff from different suppliers and selling it which is why it’s so expensive,” said Singh in one post.

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets was not available for an interview but released a statement on its website saying in part:

“NO reselling is allowed at BCAFM member farmers’ markets where markets and participating vendors adhere to a shared philosophy and policy of make, bake, grow which can be found at this weblink.”

Another farmer also spoke to CTV News on Singh’s approach.

“I think it’s really great to be able to stand up and say, ‘Hey we’re offering this community event where people can come together and access food.’ But I think it starts to be a little problematic in the message delivery when we miss a little bit of the nuance on why food costs what it does to produce here in B.C.,” said Kendall Ballantine of Central Park Farms in Langley. “There is a multitude (of reasons) why farmers price the way that they do, including really high cost of production.”

Singh says his intent is not to offend or criticize anyone in particular.

“I do apologize to any farmers that do feel hurt by my words, but that’s not what I’m trying to say,” said Singh. “I’m trying to say that the whole system that we have is broken.”

According to the Farm Input Price Index, B.C. is now the second least profitable province for farming.

Singh says he’s not making any money with the project but believes there could be financial opportunities in the future. For now, his goal is to plan more events and see if demand continues to grow.

“If we do three or four of these by the end of the year, I think that’ll really start shifting the momentum.”