B.C. rock band Trooper is getting a star on Granville Street

    The rock band responsible for Canada’s “best-recognized catalogue of party rock” will be getting a star on Vancouver’s answer to the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this week.

    The latest inductee to the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame, which includes a plaque on the Granville Street “StarWalk,” is classic rock band Trooper.

    Known for 70s-era hits “Raise a Little Hell,” “Here for a Good Time (Not A Long Time),” and “Boys in the Bright White Sports Car,” the BCEHOF says Trooper’s induction is long overdue.

    “Trooper is a slam dunk as a nominee for the Hall of Fame. Trooper represents the best of B.C. rock and roll and entertainment. Even Rick Mercer called Raise a Little Hell Canada’s second national anthem,” said BCEHOF president Bill Allman in a media release announcing move.

    A public induction ceremony will take place 4 p.m. Friday in front of the Commodore Ballroom, where the band's founder Ra McGuire said Trooper “were practically the house band at one point.”

    Original band members McGuire, Brian Smith, Tommy Stewart, Doni Underhill, Frank Ludwig and Harry Kalensky will all be in attendance along with several other past and present Trooper members.

