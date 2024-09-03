'He was trying to bite my thumb off:' Vancouver woman says she was attacked in Stanley Park

A Vancouver couple is hoping somebody will recognize the man they say violently attacked them late Sunday afternoon in Stanley Park.

Carrie Shaw showed CTV News the bloody teeth marks in her skin, where she says a stranger bit her thumb and wouldn’t let go.

“He just had complete rage in his in his eyes, like an animalistic rage,” she described from the Seawall at Second Beach, where she says the attack occurred.

Around 5 p.m., Shaw was out for a bike ride with her husband and their 14-month-old daughter who was sitting in a baby bike trailer.

A large group of people on electric bikes came by, and she says one of them was riding “erratically,” weaving in and out of cyclists and pedestrians.

“He came so fast, trying to cut me off, and he almost ran into the baby bike trailer,” said the mother. “I was so scared that he was going to hit her.”

She yelled at the man, who then turned around and began swearing at her, Shaw recalled.

“And then he got off his bike and started walking towards my husband. So then my husband got off his bike to protect us,” Shaw told CTV News. “He assaulted my husband, punched him in the head, broke his glasses, knocked his hat off his head.”

Shaw began yelling for help, because by now another man, likely the cyclist’s friend, was also punching her husband.

“I went to go pull the man off of my husband by the arm, and he reached back over and chomped on my thumb,” she said.

“He looked me in the eyes and then he bit down, and pulled back and wouldn't let go of my thumb. He was trying to bite my thumb off.”

There was a lot of blood, and that might have spooked the friend, who then ran away.

But the cyclist who Shaw said bit her pulled out a screwdriver “and threatened to stab us.”

“As soon as he brought out that screwdriver, all I could think was that I was just scared for all of our lives, and we had a little 14-month-old baby with us.”

It was only when the couple managed to take photos of the man, before he also took off.

Vancouver police confirmed the incident was reported, and are trying to locate the suspect as part of their investigation.

The family is rattled, but escaped without serious injury.

Carrie Shaw took a photo of the man she says attacked her and her husband in Stanley Park on Sunday, Sept. 1.