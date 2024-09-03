VANCOUVER
    • Man arrested as police investigate suspicious death in Ahousaht, B.C.

    Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death over the weekend in a remote community off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

    Mounties were called to a home in Ahousaht, on Flores Island northwest of Tofino, around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

    The local RCMP detachment says paramedics were already on scene providing emergency medical aid when officers arrived at the Robinson Avenue home.

    The victim was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the Ahousaht RCMP said in a statement.

    A man was arrested in connection with the death, police said, adding the suspect and victim were known to each other.

    "The investigation remains active and police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public," the statement said.

    The man was held in police custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

    "No further information is available at this time," the statement said. "More details may be released as it becomes available."

