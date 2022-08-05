Wildfire near Keremeos grows to 5,900 hectares, as highway remains closed

A dangerous wildfire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes has grown again.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is now more than 5,900 hectares in size.

As of Friday afternoon, 547 properties are on evacuation order and more than 1,000 are on evacuation alert.

Highway 3A is still partially closed.

Evacuees have continues to return to the blockade, including Martine Blais.

“We’re born and raised in the Okanagan. Fire season isn’t anything new to us, but you have a whole new level of respect for the firefighters and everyone who’s trying save our homes,” she said as she fought back tears. “It definitely hits closer to home when it’s you.”

Her home was evacuated Thursday. She got the call when she was at work.

“I drove out here as fast I could while being safe to get our dogs and load up everything we could,” she told CTV News, saying at first she was just in shock about what was happening.

“The wind very quickly shifted two nights ago and started coming straight for us and I don’t know if anyone is really fully prepared for that,” she added.