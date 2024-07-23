VANCOUVER
    • Wildfire burning south of Princeton, B.C., grows to 911 hectares

    The Calcite Creek wildfire burning south of Princeton, B.C., is seen on July 18, 2024. (B.C. Wildfire Service) The Calcite Creek wildfire burning south of Princeton, B.C., is seen on July 18, 2024. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
    An out-of-control wildfire that has prompted an evacuation alert south of Princeton, B.C., has spread to an estimated 911 hectares.

    The Calcite Creek blaze is one of 368 burning across the province as of Tuesday morning, 73 of which were sparked since Monday morning.

    Only one-third of the wildfires are classified as under control – though only four are considered "wildfires of note," meaning they are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.

    The B.C. Wildfire Service said ground crews and heavy equipment have been deployed to the Calcite Creek fire, which is located approximately 41 kilometres south of Princeton in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

    The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation alert for Electoral Area "H" – covering Eastgate, Placer and the Pasayten area – on Thursday, citing "potential danger to life and health," and it remains in effect.

    "Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation," the RDOS said in the alert. "However, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions."

    Across the province, officials have issued 17 evacuation orders and 24 evacuation alerts.

    More than 1,000 firefighting personnel are battling the flames, with 183 aircraft and 57 pieces of heavy equipment.

