VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Wild weather behind 11-cent surge in Vancouver gas prices, analyst says

    Overnight gas prices are seen at 181.9 cents a litre in Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 25, 2024. Overnight gas prices are seen at 181.9 cents a litre in Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 25, 2024.
    Share

    The intense storms that battered parts of B.C. and the United States last week are partly to blame for a significant surge in Vancouver gas prices, according to a petroleum analyst.

    The average price of fuel reached 179 cents per litre in Vancouver on Monday morning, which represents an 11.4-cent increase from a week ago, per the tracking website Gas Buddy.

    Some stations reached 181.9 cents per litre, including a two-cent jump overnight.

    Analyst Patrick De Haan said generally speaking, the weak Loonie has contributed to pain at the pumps for Canadian drivers – but recent wild weather along the West Coast, on both sides of the border, has meant even higher prices locally.

    “The atmospheric river that has been impacting the Pacific Northwest has led to tremendous power outages in areas like Washington State,” De Haan told CTV News. “There are several refineries in that area.”

    The outages and other storm effects have caused wholesale fuel prices to “skyrocket,” De Haan added.

    While the greatest impacts have been felt in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, the province at large has seen average prices increase 5.6 cents per litre over the last week, according to Gas Buddy.

    De Haan said prices are likely to increase a little more before “all of the associated costs with the atmospheric river are passed along.”

    “The good news is, the price will eventually come back down once all the restoration happens from that event,” the analyst added.

    Fuel prices should decrease to the 160s early next month, and potentially continue dropping to the upper 150s, barring another major weather event, De Haan said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News