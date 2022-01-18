Who can expect to get the COVID-19 antiviral pill in B.C., and how many will be available?

There's another tool in the fight against COVID-19 and B.C.'s top doctor said it will help prevent more serious illness if it's given to people early on.

Health Canada authorized the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid Monday, and it's the first oral and at-home prescription medication to be cleared for use in the country.

In a news conference Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the antiviral treatment is designed specifically for individuals at the highest risk of developing more severe illness and ending up in hospital.

"It includes those people in our community who are over age 70, clinically extremely vulnerable, immune compromised and for younger people who have additional medical conditions and don’t have the protection of vaccines."

Henry said B.C. can expect a limited supply of 4,000 treatment doses within the next few weeks.

The prescription-only medication must be started within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Henry added that the province is working with its clinical care advisory team to distribute the treatment where it can be the most effective.

"This is very good news. It's not going to change the trajectory of our pandemic right now but it's another tool to help those people who are more at-risk of ending up in hospital," she said.

Two additional vaccines, Medicago and Novavax, continue to be under review by Health Canada.

"We were hoping (Novavax) would be approved sometime in January, but it looks like it's more likely to be in February and Medicago may be as early as the end of January or February," Henry said.

"So I think that's important for those people who have made that determination that the mRNA vaccines that we have, and are holding out for something else. It's not going to be available to help you through this wave. But it is an additional option that will be coming, we hope, in the near future."