    • WHL junior team bus slides off highway in B.C.

    The Seattle Thunderbirds team logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO The Seattle Thunderbirds team logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

    A bus carrying a Western Hockey League junior team has slid off a highway in British Columbia's Interior, but the team says no one was injured.

    A social media post from the Seattle Thunderbirds says the team bus slid into a ditch while on its way to Kelowna for a game.

    Another post from the Kelowna Rockets, who were slated to play the Thunderbirds later today, says the Okanagan team sent its bus to transport their stranded opponents late Tuesday.

    Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings on three stretches of B.C. highways in the province's southern Interior, with Coquihalla Summit receiving 30 centimetres of snow on Tuesday.

    More than 10 centimetres of snow accumulation was also reported in Princeton, West Kelowna, Lytton and other Interior communities across the province.

    The WHL has not indicated whether tonight's game between the Thunderbirds and the Rockets has been affected.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

