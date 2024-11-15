Sea to Sky corridor could get 'first significant snowfall of the season' this weekend, Environment Canada says

B.C.'s Sea to Sky region, including Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton, could receive its first significant snowfall of the season this weekend, Environment Canada says.

In a special weather statement Friday morning, the federal weather agency said five to 10 centimetres of snow are possible Saturday.

“A frontal system will arrive on Saturday, bringing rain to the coast and snow to areas further inland,” the notice reads. “Snow is expected to begin early Saturday morning and become mixed with rain later in the day. Precipitation will end Saturday night.”

Temperatures in the area will hover around 0 C, meaning forecasters are unsure how much snow will accumulate on the ground.

Environment Canada also reminded drivers on the Sea to Sky highway to be ready for winter conditions and reduced visibility.

Meanwhile, Whistler Blackcomb says 40 centimetres of snow fell up in the mountains over the past couple of days, with more expected over the weekend.

The snowfall is welcome news for skiers and boarders looking forward to the resort’s opening day one week from Friday, on Nov. 22.