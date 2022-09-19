Where is Rajesh Verma? Police ask for information in man's disappearance

Police in Metro Vancouver are appealing for help from the public to locate a man who's been missing for several days.

Rajesh Verma, 65, was last seen by family on Sept. 15 on Armstrong Avenue near Cascade Street in Burnaby.

"It is out of character for Rajesh to not check in with family for this amount of time and they are very concerned," Burnaby RCMP said in an initial appeal issued Friday.

On Sunday, RCMP renewed their call for information, but with new details about locations where he might have been spotted in New Westminster. Anyone who was in the Sapperton Landing area, including Westminster Pier Park, between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday and saw Verma is asked to call Burnaby RCMP.

"Our investigators are looking for any indicators of Rajesh’s demeanour and what direction he may have travelled," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release.

"If you saw Rajesh or had any interactions with him in this area and time frame, we want to hear from you."

Verma is described as 5'6" tall and is balding with grey hair. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black runners with white soles and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information can call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.