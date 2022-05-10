Where is Jacob Wilson? Friends 'very concerned' about B.C. man who disappeared a year ago

It's been a full year since a Kelowna, B.C., man was last seen by his loved ones.

Jacob Wilson's whereabouts have been unknown since May 9, 2021.

Police have been tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the then-42-year-old, but said Tuesday that they still haven't found Wilson.

They haven't said much about the man, other than providing a physical description, but said in a news release marking the anniversary of his disappearance that his friends and police are "very concerned for his health and well-being."

Officers did not say where they believe he may be, or whether they've had any leads in the case.

Wilson is white and about 5'9" with hazel eyes. At the time he went missing, he had a thin build and short blond hair.

Mounties in Kelowna said they're looking for any information that could be helpful, suggesting even small details would be appreciated.

Those with information are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP (250-762-3300) or Crime Stoppers, should they wish to remain anonymous.

An estimated 70,000 to 80,000 are reported missing in Canada each year, the RCMP says. Most are found within the first seven days.

Last week, the RCMP announced the rollout of new technology meant to be used to solve some of the cases left open. The pilot project launched in B.C.