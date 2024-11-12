B.C. family still searching for answers after teen's tragic crash with fire truck

The grieving parents of Ryan Sabet marked what would have his 18th birthday Monday, nearly four months after he was killed in a tragic collision with a fire truck.

Dozens gathered in West Vancouver to remember Sabet, describing the teenager as kind, funny and a talented musician.

Sabet was a riding a motorcycle on the Stanley Park Causeway on the afternoon of July 20 as a Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crew was responding to a call in the opposite direction.

Their vehicles collided, and Sabet died at the scene.

Despite separate investigations by VFRS and the Vancouver Police Department, Sabet’s parents said they have lingering questions about their son’s death – and have asked B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner to review the case.

“I asked the commissioner to review the police report,” said Mehdi Sabet, the teenager’s father. “We are looking for the right lawyer to follow that up.”

CTV News has reached out to the VPD for an update on the investigation as well.

In an initial statement following the crash, the department said Sabet appeared to have “collided with another vehicle” before being struck by the fire truck.

