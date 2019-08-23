These 10 Lower Mainland spots now have high-friction roads to reduce crashes
High-friction surfaces are now in place at 14 locations in the Lower Mainland and on southern Vancouver Island, helping drivers maintain better control in both dry and wet conditions and reducing rear-end collisions. (Province of B.C./Flickr)
Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 7:37AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2019 7:38AM PDT
Ten spots in the Lower Mainland now have high-friction surfaces, which the province hopes will reduce rear-end collisions in both wet and dry conditions.
Using a specialized aggregate and resin treatment, the coating is meant to toughen the road's surface to help reduce skidding.
The intersections and off-ramps were picked because of their high frequency of crashes.
The Lower Mainland locations that were upgraded are:
Four spots on Highway 1
- Capilano Road off-ramp (westbound) in North Vancouver
- Lonsdale Avenue off-ramp (eastbound/westbound) in North Vancouver
- Willingdon Avenue off-ramp (eastbound) in Burnaby
- Brunette Avenue off-ramp (eastbound/westbound) in Coquitlam
Four spots on Highway 7
- 203 Street intersection (eastbound) in Maple Ridge
- 207 Street intersection (eastbound) in Maple Ridge
- Kennedy Road intersection (eastbound/westbound) in Pitt Meadows
- Laity Street intersection (eastbound) in Maple Ridge
And two spots on Highway 10
- 120 Street/Scott Road intersection (eastbound/westbound) in Surrey
- 176 Street intersection (eastbound/westbound) in Surrey
While work began on the project last year, completion was delayed because of bad weather. The project cost $3.9 million and was completed in partnership between the provincial transportation ministry and ICBC.
Both the province and ICBC will be responsible for monitoring those intersections to see how effective the treatment is.