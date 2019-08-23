

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Ten spots in the Lower Mainland now have high-friction surfaces, which the province hopes will reduce rear-end collisions in both wet and dry conditions.

Using a specialized aggregate and resin treatment, the coating is meant to toughen the road's surface to help reduce skidding.

The intersections and off-ramps were picked because of their high frequency of crashes.

The Lower Mainland locations that were upgraded are:

Four spots on Highway 1

Capilano Road off-ramp (westbound) in North Vancouver

Lonsdale Avenue off-ramp (eastbound/westbound) in North Vancouver

Willingdon Avenue off-ramp (eastbound) in Burnaby

Brunette Avenue off-ramp (eastbound/westbound) in Coquitlam

Four spots on Highway 7

203 Street intersection (eastbound) in Maple Ridge

207 Street intersection (eastbound) in Maple Ridge

Kennedy Road intersection (eastbound/westbound) in Pitt Meadows

Laity Street intersection (eastbound) in Maple Ridge

And two spots on Highway 10

120 Street/Scott Road intersection (eastbound/westbound) in Surrey

176 Street intersection (eastbound/westbound) in Surrey

While work began on the project last year, completion was delayed because of bad weather. The project cost $3.9 million and was completed in partnership between the provincial transportation ministry and ICBC.

Both the province and ICBC will be responsible for monitoring those intersections to see how effective the treatment is.